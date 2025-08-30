PSC yet to start police recruitment, interested applicants warned against scammers

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission (PSC) said on Saturday that it has not commenced the process for the recruitment of Nigerians into the Nigeria Police Force for the year 2025.

Making this known, Spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani said in a statement, “The Commission wishes to disown an online advertorial on the commencement of the exercise which obviously is fictitious and diversionary.

“The Commission has severally appealed to interested Nigerian youths to exercise patience and allow due process in the forthcoming recruitment exercise which will soon commence with the official footprint of the Commission.

“The current online advertorial is not from the Commission and does not in any way represent the character or the content of the Commission’s statement announcing commencement of such exercises.

“For the umpteenth time, the Commission wishes to warn these disgruntled characters to stay away from this dubious past time and allow the Commission to run the exercise in a manner devoid of unnecessary interference.

“Prospective Nigerians interested in a career in the Nigeria Police Force are advised to exercise some patience as the Commission concludes arrangements for the commencement of the 2025 recruitment exercise.

“The Commission is desirous to organise a recruitment exercise that will be credible, transparent and equitable.”