PSC promotes 952 ASPs to DSPs, drops 179 over retirement, death concerns

By: Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 952 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

However, the commission declined the elevation of 176 officers found to have retired from service, along with three others suspected to be deceased.

PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, announced the decision at the end of the first plenary meeting of the 6th Board of the Commission held at its corporate headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

Chairman of the Commission, retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hashimu Argungu, congratulated the newly promoted officers and charged them to demonstrate patriotism and strict adherence to the rules and regulations of the service.

Argungu stressed that the Commission would no longer tolerate unauthorised and diversionary actions from serving officers, warning that all grievances must be channelled through officially recognised means.

He assured officers that the commission remains committed to protecting their career progression.

Some of the newly promoted officers include Maidawa Yakubu, Edwin Thomas, Chagga Yakubu, Sabo Hassan, Omini Dickson, Bassey Alobo, Enyinnaya Ejimadu, Grace Okon, Rose Bassey, Fidelis Offorbuike, Adamu Isa Audu and Ofem Uket.

Others are Elvina Ochia Chukwu (FCID Special Fraud Unit, Ikoyi Lagos), Kyrian Igwe (Enugu State Command), Ndidiamaka Onwude (JWC B Division, Abakaliki, Ebonyi Command), Rosemary Obianuju Egbo (Warri Area Command, Delta State), Tabitha Gotan, Uya Bassey Johnson (Abia Command), Elizabeth Ajik (NPF-NCC FCID), Sunday Prince Ajaegbu (44 PMF Force Headquarters Abuja), and Deborah Danjuma (SPU Base 7 Abuja).

Also elevated were Olowu Yetunde Olatunde (Ogun Command), Felix Okpaleke (32 PMF, Abakaliki), Zakka Bulus (FCT Command), Kudirat Elegba (SPU Base 2 Lagos), Isioma Omodion (Delta Command), Ukpabio Ayi Akiba (Rivers Command), and Edna Emeh Bassey.

The promotion approval has been forwarded to the Inspector General of Police for implementation in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Commission, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani.