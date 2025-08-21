Protest at Defence HQ over disputed land in Abuja

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Staff of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) Cooperative Society on Thursday staged a protest at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Abuja over a land dispute with the Nigerian Air Force Holding Company (NAFHC).

The protesters, led by the cooperative’s Chairman, Emmanuel Odoh, a Deputy Director at the NPHCDA, alleged that NAFHC had encroached on their 64.5-hectare land in the Idu area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Carrying placards with inscriptions such as “We are all citizens of Nigeria, we have equal rights” and “Chief of Defence Staff, come to our aid”, the protesters claimed the land was allocated to the cooperative in 2006 and regularised between 2012 and 2013, though development was delayed by internal challenges until 2023.

Odoh told journalists that despite court injunctions and petitions to relevant authorities, construction activities had continued on the disputed site. He further alleged harassment of workers and damage to property.

The group called on President Bola Tinubu, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, and the Executive Director of the NPHCDA to intervene to prevent escalation.

In response, the Director of Public Relations and Information for the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, denied the claims, maintaining that the property was legally acquired.

“The NAF did not forcefully take anyone’s land. NAFILHCC legally purchased the land, and the matter is now under review. The original seller has been contacted to meet with the claimant to resolve the dispute before the FCDA,” Ejodame said.

A Ministry of Defence official who addressed the protesters assured them that their petition would be considered and that the minister may seek further clarification from the Chief of Air Staff.