Protect November convention from sabotage – PDP Governors urge members

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) has urged its members to resist attempts by anti-party forces to derail the party’s National Convention scheduled for November 15, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Forum stressed the importance of unity and vigilance to guarantee the success of the convention, which it described as a critical step in repositioning the PDP as a viable alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Led by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, the PDP-GF issued a communiqué on Saturday at the end of its 2025/7th meeting held in Gusau, Zamfara State.

The meeting deliberated on national issues, including security, democratic governance, and the party’s preparations for the convention.

In the communiqué, the Forum expressed deep appreciation to PDP members and supporters across the country for their loyalty in the face of intimidation and alleged anti-democratic practices by the APC-led Federal Government.

“We commend the resilience of our leaders and members in overcoming orchestrated defections.

“Such distractions cannot diminish our party’s strong grassroots appeal or the growing public yearning for the return of affordable living and relative security experienced under PDP-led administrations,” the communiqué stated.

The Forum urged members and supporters to remain steadfast despite what it described as increasing intimidation from the ruling party.

“This sad situation should only be seen as the sign of the desperation of a political party with no agenda, no vision, and doomed to face inevitable rejection by the masses,” it declared.

Reaffirming its commitment to the resolutions of the PDP’s 101st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in July 2025, the governors insisted that the November convention must hold as planned.

“We urge members to resist all attempts by anti-party forces to derail the November 15 National Convention. The PDP remains the only democratic institution and viable alternative for restoring Nigeria along the path of good governance and national development,” the communiqué emphasized.

The Forum also condemned what it called the ‘over-militarisation, irregularities, and violence’ that marred the August 9, 2025, bye-election.

“We call on Nigerians to be more circumspect in protecting their votes,” it stated, describing the exercise as a reflection of the APC’s anti-democratic tendencies.

On security, the Forum commended the Zamfara State government for its efforts in tackling insecurity but expressed concern over the continued killings in Katsina, Plateau, Niger, and Benue States.

“We call on the Federal Government to be more responsive to the lives and properties of the citizenry,” it said, urging urgent action to address the worsening security crisis.

The communiqué further thanked the Zamfara State government and people for hosting the meeting.

“We thank the government and people of Zamfara State for their uncommon hospitality and congratulate Governor Dauda Lawal on his exemplary leadership and notable achievements in infrastructure, health, education, other social services, and security,” it stated.

The Forum also commiserated with the people of Zamfara State over the death of the Emir of Gusau and with the people of Oyo State on the recent loss of traditional rulers.