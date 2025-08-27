Protect govt facilities in your communities, Akpabio charges Nigerians

Akpabio

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has urged Nigerians to maintain and secure government facilities in their immediate community.

Speaking while commissioning projects in Ika Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Akpabio said, “My duty as your representative in the Senate is to ensure that I bring projects that you ask for in the overall good of the people. You as the beneficiaries of these projects owe government a duty to protect the facilities so that they won’t be vandalised or destroyed by enemies of progress. In other words, I want communities to own these projects and by so doing, government at all levels would be encouraged to do more.”

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Jackson Udom, the President of the Senate further said, “If you say afterall it is government property let us vandalise them, are we all not government? That means you are also destroying your property and by so doing, you have only succeeded in discouraging government from doing more for your community.”

Akpabio, who assured his constituents of the determination and commitment of the President Bola Tinubu-led Renewed Hope administration to deliver dividends of democracy at the doorsteps of every Nigerian before he leaves office, said, “This current administration of President Bola Tinubu is one with human face that is determined to make things easier for the people especially for the common people. The President recently approved that 1000 Nigerians from every ward all over the country should be financially empowered to boost their economic powers at the local level.”

Earlier in his welcome speech, a community leader and member, National Communication Commission (NCC), Chris Okorie, reassured the Senate President of returning President Tinubu, himself and Governor Umo Eno, back to their respective offices.

Some of the projects commissioned by the Senate President include an eight-classroom block, an ICT Centre in St Augustine Secondary School, Ika Local Government Area and a 12-classroom block at the Community Secondary School and an ultra modern market in Uruk-Ata 2, Etim Ekpo Local Government Area.