Proliferation of AI and the need for quick regulation

By Funso Sobande

AI. The acronym that is foremost on everyone’s lips, with the easiest recall. Artificial intelligence. The purpose of this article is to outline a few thoughts based on recent developments in the field of AI, which showcase the range of seemingly impossible applications of AI in several fields while highlighting some of the dangers of its unchecked and unregulated use as the technology becomes increasingly prolific.

Let us begin with the evolution of AI and its growth and popularity. AI has evolved to the point where it is deeply integrated into all facets of our lifestyle. Unfortunately, however, as with most developments, the pace of regulation has lagged the pace at which AI is being incorporated into every aspect of our lifestyle.

And so, there is a need for the regulation of the development of AI. And that need is very urgent and has become more urgent today. Now, just to put the discussion in context. I want to highlight a few thought-provoking, even nerve-wrecking instances in recent times that highlight the manner and uses to which this versatile technology is being deployed.

AI affects all sectors of the economy. And just this year alone, I will touch on a few topical reported cases of the use (or abuse) of AI in different sectors and professions within the economy.

Accountancy

Almost no profession is spared from the impact of AI on its work processes and workforce. In the UK, we have seen how AI has affected the hiring practices of the big four accounting firms – EY, PWC, Deloitte and KPMG. The developments in AI have been accused of replacing the jobs of fresh graduates. Accounting is a rule based professional framework that could easily be observed encoded and replicated.

Law

We also learned, of the impact of AI in the professional world of law. The first robot lawyer powered by artificial intelligence will represent a human client in court very soon, and that was reported by DNA Indian news.

Finance and Investments

In the area of finance and investment, we have seen how AI and its use have manifested in driving investments, stock prices and the applicability of AI in developing risk-based decision-making algorithms. Regarding the funding of companies in involved in AI, only last week NVIDIA, the leading company in AI chip manufacturing, became the first company to be worth over $4 trillion, as reported by NBC News. Four or five years ago, when NVIDIA was still in a fresh startup, the company that was worth a mere $650 million.

Politics

In politics, we saw last week how the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, was impersonated by AI, and his voice was used to send messages to members of the Senate.

Technology

AI has been employed in writing code, so that now, people do not require an in-depth knowledge of coding for basic use applications, as there are several non-code-based AI learning programs. It is possible to prompt AI chatbots and they convert your intentions into code, and that code can easily be debugged and corrected. We also learned that AI. AI learning.

AI has been known to attempt to escape human control with mixed success, as reported in the Wall Street Journal few weeks ago. The AI was programmed to stop itself and it refused to comply, looking for methods to escape human control.

AI is also vastly deployed in the quest to develop driverless vehicles.

Everyday Work Use

In everyday work, the use of the usual AI portals such as ChatGPT, etc, exposes people to several daily tasks that ChatGPT can replicate and handle in seconds, saving hours and hours at work. Such tasks include responding to emails, automating schedules, tasks, and so on and so forth.

around the “ethical and responsible use of AI.” Recently, one of the founding fathers of AI quit his job because he felt very strongly about the widening gap between the pace of regulation and the pace of evolution of AI. He expressed concerns over the uses and abuses to which the technology was being deployed.

We have all seen how powerful the human mind is, in terms of its capability to dream, imagine, and re-image ideas, and how those ideas that were mere dreams have been transformed into reality, all within the space of less than two decades. That transformational gap is now narrowing seriously. Movies like the Terminator series, where machines eventually become so smart they take over from humans, are now seeming more like a possibility within certain probabilities.

We are also cautioned to check and double-check the output from the use of AI, as the technology is still being developed, albeit at an alarmingly rapid pace. AI has learnt so much from humans, including the ability to lie its way out of sticky situations! One space to watch is Google’s response to other competitors in the AI space.

It remains to be seen, but there is an urgent call to regulate AI, to do so effectively, and to do so now. This calls for deep thought because the regulation must supplant jurisdictions. In conclusion, AI has its positives. It has contributed to significant enhancements in productivity, etc, but again, like any tool, the skill and dexterity with which a tool can be used depend on the hands in which it is placed. A word of caution is enough. More from me later.