Projects: Tinubu has been fair to S-East — Umahi

Minister of Works, Davide Umahi.

…Says President fair to all regions of Nigeria

…Notes Igbo president not realisable in 2027

…Explains how South East can produce President

…Madubuike to Umahi: You lack powers to speak for Ndigbo

By Dennis Agbo, Steve Oko & John Alechenu

ABUJA—The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, said yesterday President Bola Tinubu has demonstrated unwavering love and fairness to the people of South East, especially in terms of projects.

He also said the Presidency was not realisable for the South East in 2027, advising that Igbo people support President Tinubu in 2027 elections.

Umahi, who spoke in response to a social media post by one Mr Linus Anagboso (D-Big Pen), captioned “The Politics of Asphalt: Why is the South East missing from the map?” equally said the President had been fair all the six geo-political zones of the country in project delivery.

In a statement he personally signed in Abuja yesterday, Umahi said: “I understand that politics is now in the air and the chosen path by some persons is to deceive unsuspecting members of the public, look good before the people as one fighting for them and close both eyes pretentiously over the great and selfless infrastructure development Mr. President is doing all over the nation.

He said: “I request the South East people to rise in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because he has demonstrated unwavering love and fairness to the people of the South East.

“We must not be deceived again. Mr. President must have the votes of South East up to 90% to cement this relationship.

‘’Enough of darkening counsel without knowledge in the South East. We must rise to educate our people. If we want to be president, we must avoid the politics of hate, misinformation and sentiments.

“We must support other regions, and with God, one day, other regions will support us. Mr. President must be supported to complete his tenure of 8 years, which all regions are benefitting from.

“One day, we will be number one, but not in 2027. I will vocally continue to stand against any mischief to deceive our people. We are known for hard work and love and not hate.

“I commend our leaders who are the South East governors for their support and the great works they are doing for our people.

‘’I want our people to please support them along with our dear President for their second tenure in their respective offices.

“I have directed all the regional directors of the federal ministry of works back to sites in all the regions across the country to compile all inherited but ongoing projects and all new projects in all the regions, so Nigerians will appreciate the huge works Mr. President is doing in all the regions, irrespective of those who voted for him and those who did not.

“Mr. President is using fair distribution of infrastructure to reunite Nigerians and renew their hope, and only those who open their eyes will see the light of change in Nigeria.

“In addressing specifically this misleading information and for the records, Mr. President has four legacy projects, and they cover the six geo-political zones, with the South East well captured within the third legacy project of Cross River-Ebonyi-Benue-Kogi-Nasarawa-Abuja, totaling 465km x 2 with South East covering 231.64km x 2 and 231.64km x 1 for N445.8 billion already awarded and work is going on.

“Mr. President has already paid N108 billion. What happened in the Federal Executive Council, FEC, of July 31, 2025, was a review of that corridor from 118kmx 1 to 231.64km x1 for N445.8 billion.

“This misleading writer chose to change the narrative of my press briefing after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, of Trans Sahara Section 1 (Ebonyi state to Benue border – 123.64km at N 445.8 billion but deliberately chose to call it Oyo-Benue border road to deceive and incite unsuspecting members of the public.

“I demanded that he corrects the information immediately, even if he fails to apologise. Where was the writer when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu decided to treat South East fairly in road infrastructure like other regions.

‘’Under his administration, 90% of abandoned projects, some awarded as far back as 2013, were all revived, and all are now ongoing.

“It is noteworthy to mention that there is huge ongoing works on the 2nd Niger Bridge access road 2A in Delta State which is valued at N146 billion and 2B in Anambra State, which is valued at N176billion, Enugu-Onitsha road -208km ( MTN tax credit, which is valued at N202 Billion and CBC completing the remaining section at N150billion of which N45billion was released last week), the Enugu – Port Harcourt road in four sections, the Enugu-Abakaliki, the Afikpo (Ebonyi) -Abia-Imo road, the Onitsha-Owerri-Aba road, the Aba-Ikot Ekpene road, the Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene road etc.”

Madubuike to Umahi: You lack powers to speak for Ndigbo

Two-time Minister of Education and Health respectively, Professor Ihechukwu Madubuike, has slammed former Ebonyi State Governor, and Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, for urging South East to rather work for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 instead of a Nigeria President of Igbo extraction.

The elder statesman said Umahi could only speak for his party and not for Ndigbo, adding that Nigeria President of Igbo extraction is not only long overdue but also gaining popularity among other tribes.

He said:”David Umahi is speaking for himself, he’s not speaking for Ndigbo, he hasn’t got a mandate to speak for us. So he’s speaking for himself and for his party. Those that belong to his party have different ideas.

“Igbo presidency is something that must be done. Despite the shenanigans and opposition, we welcome it. Igbo presidency must happen. We are committed to it.

“The Igbo presidency project as far as I’m concerned, is beyond party propaganda. It’s a matter of rights, it’s a matter of conscience, it’s a matter of justice. It’s justice for Nigeria and it will happen.”