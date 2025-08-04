Projects: Tinubu has been fair to all parts of Nigeria – Umahi

Dave Umahi

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Minister of Work, David Umahi, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s road infrastructure projects have been evenly distributed across the six geo-political zones of the country.

He specifically mentioned the South East zone which he said was enjoying its fair share of such projects.

Umahi said in response to a social media post by one Mr Linus Anagboso (D-Big Pen) captioned: “The Politics of Asphalt: Why is the South East missing from the map?”

In a statement he signed in Abuja, on Monday, Unahi said, “I understand that politics is now in the air and the chosen path by some persons is to deceive unsuspecting members of the public, look good before the people as one fighting for them and close both eyes pretentiously over the great and selfless infrastructure development Mr. President is doing all over the nation.

“I have directed all the regional directors of the Federal Ministry of Works back to sites in all the regions across the country to compile all inherited but ongoing projects and all new projects in all the regions so that Nigerians will appreciate the huge works that Mr. President is doing in all the regions irrespective of those who voted for him and those who did not.

“Mr. President is using fair distribution of infrastructure to reunite Nigerians and renew their hope, and only those who open their eyes will see the light of change in Nigeria.

“In addressing specifically this misleading information and for the records, Mr. President has four (4) Legacy Projects, and they cover the six geo-political zones with the South East region well captured within the third Legacy Project of Cross River-Ebonyi-Benue-Kogi-Nasarawa-Abuja, totaling 465km x 2 with South East covering 231.64km x 2 and 231.64km x 1 for ₦445.8 billion already awarded and work is going on.

“Mr. President has already paid ₦108 billion. What happened in the Federal Executive Council (FEC) of 31/7/2025 was a review of that corridor from 118kmx 1 to 231.64km x1 for ₦445.8 billion.

“This misleading writer chose to change the narrative of my press briefing after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) of Tran Sahara Section 1 (Ebonyi state to Benue border – 123.64km at ₦445.8 billion but deliberately chose to call it Oyo-Benue Border road to deceive and incite unsuspecting members of the public.

“I demand that he corrects the information immediately even if he fails to apologize.

“Where was the writer when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR decided to treat South East fairly in road infrastructure like other regions. Under his administration, 90% of abandoned projects, some awarded as far back as 2013, were all revived, and all are now ongoing.

“It is noteworthy to mention that there is huge ongoing works on the 2nd Niger Bridge access road 2A in Delta State which is valued at ₦146 Billion and 2B in Anambra State which is valued at ₦176 Billion, the Enugu-Onitsha road -208km ( MTN Tax Credit which is valued at ₦ 202 Billion and CBC completing the remaining section at ₦150 Billion of which ₦45 Billion was released last week), the Enugu – Port Harcourt road in four sections, the Enugu-Abakaliki, the Afikpo(Ebonyi) -Abia-Imo road, the Onitsha-Owerri-Aba road, the Aba-Ikot Ekpene road, the Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene road etc.

“I request the South East people to rise in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR because he has demonstrated unwavering love and fairness to the people of the South East.

“We must not be deceived again. Mr. President must have the votes of South East up to 90% to cement this relationship. Enough of darkening counsel without knowledge in the South East. We must rise to educate our people. If we want to be president, we must avoid the politics of hate, misinformation, and sentiments.

“We must support other regions, and with God, one day, other regions will support us. Mr. President must be supported to complete his tenure of 8 years, which all regions are benefiting from.

“One day, we will be number one, but not in 2027. I will vocally continue to stand against any mischief to deceive our people. We are known for hard work and love and not hate.

“I commend our leaders, who are the South East Governors, for their support and the great works they are doing for our people. I want our people to please support them along with our dear President for their second tenure in their respective offices.”