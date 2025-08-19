Progressive Governors’ Forum mourns the passing of Mama Lydia Yilwatda

The Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Mama Lydia Yilwatda, mother of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda.

In a statement issued in Owerri and personally signed by him, Senator Uzodimma lamented that Mama Lydia passed on at a time when her wise counsel and maternal presence were still greatly needed.

“Though she departed at the age of 83, Mama Lydia Yilwatda lived as a pillar of strength not only to her immediate family but also to society at large. She embodied the Christian virtues of humility, patience, and compassion. Together with her husband, she laboured selflessly to raise her children both physically and spiritually, producing the remarkable successes we see today,” the statement read.

The PGF Chairman urged Prof. Yilwatda and the entire family to take solace in the impactful life Mama Lydia lived and to be comforted by the Christian hope of resurrection.

“As Christians, we believe that death is not an end but a transition to eternal life. With this hope, we are confident that you shall be reunited with your dear mother in Heaven,” Uzodimma noted.

“On behalf of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, I extend my heartfelt condolences to our National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and the entire Yilwatda family. May Mama Lydia’s gentle soul rest in peace.”