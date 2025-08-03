Prof. Simon Ortuanya emerges as 16th vice-chancellor of UNN

Professor Simon Uchenna Ortuanya is the 16th Vice-Chancellor of UNN

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU — The Management of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has announced the appointment of Professor Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, a distinguished legal scholar, as the 16th Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

His appointment was ratified on Sunday by the University’s Governing Council after a transparent and merit-driven selection process chaired by Engr. Kayode Ojo, Chairman of the Council.

The University’s Acting Public Relations Officer, Inya Agha Egwu, disclosed the development in a statement made available to journalists in Enugu.

According to the statement, Professor Ortuanya brings to the role a wealth of academic, administrative, and public service experience.

He is a former Associate Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, and currently a Professor of Law at Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT). He also serves as a visiting scholar at Loyola University Chicago School of Law.

Beyond academia, Professor Ortuanya has held significant roles in public service, including Secretary to the Enugu State Government and Commissioner for Education in Enugu State.

The statement noted: “His deep understanding of university governance, policy, and law, as well as his extensive leadership experience, will significantly advance the mission and vision of Nigeria’s premier university over the next five years.”

The University community extended its congratulations to Professor Ortuanya and expressed optimism for a new era of academic excellence and transformational leadership under his tenure.