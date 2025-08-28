Prince Harry to visit UK on anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death

(Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

Prince Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity award ceremony on September 8, coinciding with the third anniversary of the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“Prince Harry will be celebrating 20 years of the WellChild Awards in London on 8th September,” said the charity, which celebrates the achievements of children with serious illnesses.

“I am always privileged to attend the WellChild Awards and meet the incredible children, families and professionals who inspire us all with their strength and spirit,” Harry, who has been a patron of the charity since 2007, said in a statement.

Like other fleeting visits by the estranged prince to his home country, this one will raise speculation about whether he will reconnect with the royal family.

But prospects seem slim, with Harry, 40, admitting in May that his cancer-stricken father, King Charles III, was no longer speaking to him over his courtroom battles in the UK and after the prince published a memoir critical of the royals.

Harry lives in California with his wife, Meghan, and two children after quitting frontline royal duties in 2020.

Since then, his brief trips to Britain have revolved around charity events and court appearances in his legal battles against British tabloids.

Ties with his brother and heir-to-the-throne Prince William have rapidly deteriorated as well, with the siblings reportedly not on speaking terms either.

Harry and William were seen together at the late queen’s funeral in September 2022, but have kept their distance at subsequent events.

In May, Harry said losing a court case over his government-funded security meant he felt unable to return to his home country with his family, but also said he hoped to reconcile with his father.

AFP