Prince Adewole Adebayo: Greater Investment in Nigerian Education is a Necessity

While many have tried to identify which areas Nigeria must urgently improve to drive the country forwards, few have managed to develop tangible solutions. There can be no doubt that education is one area which requires urgent attention.

The scale of Nigeria’s education crisis is stark. Close to 20 million children are out of school, with 8.9 million unable to access even basic primary education. This chronic underinvestment is leaving millions without opportunity and is fuelling a growing brain drain from Nigeria – with many looking abroad for prospects.

Prince Adewole Adebayo, lawyer by training and leader of Nigeria’s Social Democratic Party, is a vocal advocate of greater investment in Nigeria’s education system. He believes there has been a chronic failure to deliver a coherent education policy by both current and previous administrations and that this must be reversed.

‘For decades, Nigeria has been heralded as the next great economic story. Yet our youth has for too long been ignored. It cannot be the case that we fail the next generation. We must urgently invest in long-term solutions to support our young population and prioritise investment in core public services including education’, he explains.

Adebayo’s prescription is clear – there has been little smart, targeted investment in the country’s education system which in turn has limited the development of human capital, something commonplace within the country’s young population

Adebayo’s belief in the importance of education is not abstract. In his home state of Ondo, he has personally sponsored the schooling of around 2,000 Nigerians.

‘Access to education is a fundamental human right and must be free and compulsory until working age. This will give young people the skills to shape solutions and drive innovation, in turn unlocking both their own and our country’s true economic potential’, he adds.

Beyond Money of Money’s Sake

Simply pouring money into the system will not fix the deep-rooted problems in Nigeria’s education sector. Real reform demands disciplined, transparent fiscal management – the kind consistently absence from previous administrations. Without it, even the most ambitious investment plans risk being squandered before they reach the classroom.

This means breathing new life into educational facilities that have seen decades of decay, building digital learning infrastructure, improving computer literacy and exposing students to advanced technologies.

Higher education should focus on specialisations tailored to Nigeria’s challenges – from agritech, to climate resilience and energy development – so that young minds can move directly from the classroom into roles which help solve national problems.

Filling the Missing Links

Underinvestment in Nigerian education goes beyond inadequate facilities – it also includes a worrying neglect of vital vocational pathways. Too many Nigerians leave school to face a harsh employment environment, with an estimated one-third of the population without full-time work.

Adebayo has previously said ‘a nation that ignores vocational training ignores the future of its workforce’ and has called for an integration of vocational opportunities into Nigeria’s national syllabus.

Take agriculture. It remains central to Nigeria’s economy, contributing nearly 25 percent of GDP, yet it is mired in technological stagnation, short of fresh ideas. As a result, the country remains a net food importer.

The need for change is clear, 76 percent of respondents in the 2024 Nigerian Agribusiness Survey called for government intervention to revitalise a sector that employs nearly three-quarters of the workforce. By integrating education with robust vocational training, Nigerian can cultivate homegrown solutions, powered by a digitally literate workforce to transform its agriculture into a modern, world-class, and export driven industry.

But change requires a meaningful and determined vision – something that Adebayo insists he is ready to deliver

The Ignored

Nigeria also faces a persistent gender gap in its access to education – a gap that must be closed if the country is to realise its full potential. The Malala Fund says 27 percent of adolescent Nigerian girls are out of school – 5 million young people without the opportunity to access primary or secondary education.

Equal access is not just a moral imperative; it is an economic one. Educating young women expands the talent pool, boosts productivity and drives innovation across every sector. The multiplier effect of harnessing this – as of yet untouched – power is significant. Higher family incomes, better health outcomes, a stronger community leadership. Adebayo believes that by not tackling this imbalance, Nigeria risks sidelining half of its human capital at a time when it can least afford it.

A Timely Change

Nigerians aged 0-14 make up 41% of its population. This is a demographic advantage that few nations enjoy – but it is perishable and should be cherished.

Without immediate, strategic investment in education and skills, Nigeria risks turning its greatest asset into its greatest liability.

The choice is stark; waste the demographic dividend and watch the youth’s frustration grow, or channel it into innovation, production and economic transformation.

It is time for Nigeria to rethink its approach. Investment is not just about bricks and mortar, but about buildings minds capable of navigating Nigeria through the complex realities of today’s world.