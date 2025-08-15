President Tinubu hosts notable Yoruba traditional leaders in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, flanked by Aare Tomori Williams and Oba Bashiru Odesanya,

The Presidential Villa in Abuja recently became the stage for a powerful meeting, as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu welcomed two influential Yoruba leaders — Aare Onikoyi of Yorubaland, Aare Tomori Williams, and the Oloto of Oto and Lagos Mainland, Oba Bashiru Odesanya.

The visit, which took place at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, underscored the critical role of synergy between government policy, traditional authority, and private enterprise in driving national progress. During the meeting, conversations centered on collaborative strategies to address pressing socio-economic needs and grassroots development.

Aare Williams, a trailblazer in Nigeria’s real estate sector, commended President Tinubu’s commitment to economic reforms and urged Nigerians to unite behind the administration’s nation-building agenda, noting that “the strength of a nation lies in aligning its history with its aspirations.”

He also highlighted the importance of blending cultural heritage with modern development models.

Oba Odesanya stressed that the stability and prosperity of communities depend on active cooperation between traditional rulers and political leaders. He described such engagements as vital platforms for ensuring that developmental projects reflect both the needs and identity of the people.

He praised the President’s commitment to grassroots engagement, unity, and progress. Also, he highlighted the crucial role of traditional rulers in supporting the federal government’s efforts to foster peace and development across communities.

The monarchs also revealed their unwavering support for President Tinubu and called on Nigerians to remain united and hopeful, stressing that genuine transformation requires perseverance and collaborative efforts from all sectors of society.

President Tinubu, in response, welcomed the commitment of both leaders, emphasizing that national development thrives when traditional institutions, political leadership, and the private sector work in concert. He reaffirmed the government’s openness to partnerships that advance inclusive growth, infrastructure renewal, and economic resilience.

The timing of the meeting was significant, coming amid ongoing discussions about Nigeria’s housing deficit and the need for robust public-private partnerships. Aare Williams’ track record in delivering large-scale, culturally sensitive urban renewal and residential projects positions him as a key stakeholder in addressing this challenge.

From luxury residential estates to affordable housing schemes, his initiatives have not only transformed cityscapes but also created employment opportunities and improved living standards for thousands. His leadership in the construction industry demonstrates how business expertise can be harnessed for national advancement.

Aare Williams’ philanthropy is also second to none, with his enviable contribution to motherless homes, the less privileged and several other social clubs and organizations.

Indeed, the encounter with the President reflected more than a ceremonial visit — it was a statement of intent to weave governance, tradition, and enterprise into a united front for Nigeria’s future.