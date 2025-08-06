Presidency, governors, diplomatic community, OPS back IPADA 2025

Akinboboye with Femi Gbajabiamila

… as Akinboboye unveils five-year Pan-African cultural tourism agenda

The Federal Government, state governors, the diplomatic community, and the Organised Private Sector (OPS) have pledged strong support for the 2025 edition of the IPADA Celebrations, an initiative aimed at promoting cultural tourism and economic integration across Africa.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the Grand Patron, Chief Host, and Global Ambassador of the IPADA Initiative, recently hosted over 450 dignitaries at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The event brought together 30 countries, 16 embassies, 18 state governments, and key players from Nigeria’s tourism and business communities.

In his address, President Tinubu called for increased collaboration to position Nigeria as the hub of cultural tourism in Africa, encouraging stakeholders to mobilise support for the upcoming celebration.

The IPADA Celebrations, founded by tourism entrepreneur Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, debuted in 2024 with 10 days of activities showcasing arts, fashion, music, food, and business. At the Villa event, Akinboboye unveiled a bold five-year programme targeting 100 million visitors to Africa through Nigeria, promoting year-round tourism across all 54 African countries.

“Our goal is to build a sustainable tourism calendar that allows people to plan ahead, explore the continent, and invest in its opportunities,” said Akinboboye. “IPADA is not just a celebration, it’s an economic engine.”

He emphasised that the programme includes various tourism streams—health, business, archaeological, and charity tourism—making it a 365-day initiative across Africa. He also encouraged Africans in the diaspora to “Japada” (return home), following the recent “Japa” (emigration) wave, by creating viable economic and cultural touchpoints.

Support for the initiative was also expressed by several state governments. The Governor of Taraba State, Dr Agbu Kefas, was represented by Rev. Joseph Titus Nagombe, while the Governor of Katsina State, Dr Dikko Umaru Radda, was represented by Yusuf Rabiu, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry.

The private sector delegation was led by Engr. (Dr) Jani Ibrahim, President of NACCIMA and Chairman of the OPS, who announced plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IPADA in the coming days. He was joined by NACCIMA’s Director General, Engr. Olusola Obadimu, and other top officials.

Also in attendance was Dr (Mrs) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), who reaffirmed the diaspora’s commitment to the IPADA vision.

Akinboboye stated that the platform allows participants to start paying for future events in advance, offering protection against inflation and improving accessibility.

“With this initiative, we are not just attracting tourism; we are driving investment, job creation, and cultural renaissance across Africa,” he said.