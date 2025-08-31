Pregnant woman killed by stray bullet as soldiers chase ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Delta

A yet-to-be-identified pregnant woman was killed by a stray bullet on Saturday evening, during a hot chase of suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as yahoo boys, by soldiers attached to Operation Delta Sweep in the Abraka community, Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State.

A viral video on social media showed the victim, clad in a white shirt drenched with blood, being rushed into a vehicle by a uniformed man in a desperate attempt to save her.

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard that trouble started when the soldiers flagged down the suspected yahoo boys for a search, but they reportedly ignored the order and sped off. In a bid to stop them, the soldiers allegedly gave chase and fired several shots indiscriminately.

One of the bullets was said to have struck the woman, who was going about her own activities, killing her instantly before she could be taken to the hospital.

The incident immediately sparked outrage, as indigenes, residents, and students of the community took to the streets in protest against the soldiers, accusing them of recklessness and abuse of power.

Seeking confirmation from the Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Command, SP Bright Edafe, proved abortive, as he neither answered his calls nor responded to text messages sent to him.

