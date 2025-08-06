PPSCJ aims to boost STEM research in Nigerian varsities

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The People’s Project for Social and Climate Justice (PPSCJ) is organising a collaborative Hackathon on Project Writing in STEM Education, designed for Master’s students in Nigerian public universities.

The initiative aims to promote postgraduate research, reward excellence, and support the publication of student work in academic journals. Monetary prizes will be awarded to the top three participants.

This comes at a crucial time for Nigeria, where STEM education continues to face significant challenges.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, only 22% of Nigerian graduates in 2023 came from STEM fields, despite rising global demand for skills in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The Hackathon is expected to help close this gap by encouraging students to develop research focused on solving local problems, from healthcare to agriculture and infrastructure.

The idea was discussed during an advocacy meeting with Professor Bamikole Ogunleye, Dean of the Faculty of Education at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Abuja.

Professor Ogunleye praised the Hackathon as both timely and innovative. He also expressed keen interest in PPSCJ’s sub-project, Boys Champions, which addresses the widespread neglect of boys in development-related conversations.

He said he would consider extending the collaboration further within the university system.

The meeting drew attendance from senior faculty members across NOUN, including heads of departments and lecturers, all of whom voiced support for the initiative.

The PPSCJ delegation, led by Dr Cornelius Ekene Odoh, the organisation’s Research and Policy Lead, included key members working in research and communications.

Those present agreed that the Hackathon offers wide-reaching benefits, giving students the chance to gain recognition, secure financial support, and build career pathways, while also contributing to national development.

It tackles concerns around the quality of education and employability, and aligns with Nigeria’s broader goals for innovation and economic growth.

Nigeria has a proud tradition of producing great STEM minds such as Professor Ayodele Awojobi, the legendary engineer, and Dr Olikoye Ransome-Kuti, a pioneer in public health.

This Hackathon seeks to spark the next wave of such trailblazers, ensuring Nigeria stays competitive in the global knowledge economy while addressing urgent local needs.

By promoting research excellence in STEM, the PPSCJ and NOUN are investing not just in students but in the nation’s future, making this initiative relevant to Nigerians from all walks of life.