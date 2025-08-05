Poverty fuels global health crisis, study by Nigerian Physician reveals

By Sunday Nwafor

LAGOS—A global health study by Dr. Uzubuaku I. Abraham has identified key reforms to reduce the growing impact of poverty on health outcomes worldwide. Titled “Addressing Poverty-Related Health Disparities: Managing Successful Projects, Programs, and Communications Both Nationally and Internationally,” the research employed bibliosemantic, systematic, and analytical methods.

In a statement to Vanguard, Dr. Uzubuaku emphasized the need for targeted interventions and policy reforms to bridge the health gap between the rich and poor. “Empowering communities creates sustainable health systems from the ground up,” he said, noting that local engagement and tailored interventions yield the best results.

The study advocates setting clear goals backed by robust monitoring systems to improve accountability and impact. It also underscores the importance of partnerships between governments, NGOs, and private entities to mobilize resources and coordinate programs.

Dr. Uzubuaku cited successful models like Rwanda’s Universal Health Coverage and Brazil’s Family Health Program, which pair healthcare with social protection such as conditional cash transfers. “Tackling social determinants—including education, nutrition, and sanitation—is essential,” he added.

The report highlights staggering disparities: people in low-income countries live 5–15 years less than those in wealthier nations, and children in the poorest homes are twice as likely to die before age five. Even in the U.S., he noted, economic inequality affects health. For example, Californians often face high living costs, leading to poor nutrition and rising rates of obesity and heart disease, unlike residents in more affordable states like Texas and Connecticut.

In Nigeria, despite the availability of organic food, poor infrastructure, sanitation issues, and growing inequality threaten life expectancy. “Nigeria’s middle class is rapidly disappearing due to stagnant salaries, soaring medical costs, and a cultural sense of obligation to extended families,” he said.

However, global programs like The Global Fund, Gavi, and UNICEF’s IMCI have improved maternal and child health.

Dr. Uzubuaku recommends combining disease-specific interventions .