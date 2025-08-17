Poverty Alleviation: Lagos begins fresh registration of vulnerable households

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has launched a new registration exercise to capture poor and vulnerable households not previously included in its social welfare database. This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to reduce poverty and strengthen social protection programmes across the state.

The registration, which commenced at Ajibola Community Development Area (CDA) in Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Kosofe Local Government, is being coordinated by the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget under the supervision of Commissioner Ope George.

Speaking at the flag-off event, the Director of the Social Protection Coordinating Department, Mrs. Oluwakemi Garbadeen-Adedeji—who represented the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Olayinka Ojo—reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to reaching those in genuine need.

“This registration is a key step in achieving our goal of targeted support for poor and vulnerable households,” Garbadeen-Adedeji said, noting that the exercise will help identify those who may have been excluded in earlier phases.

The Chairman of Ajibola CDA, Alhaja Arikawe Adewale, commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the administration’s sustained focus on social protection. He described the programme as one of the visible dividends of democracy and urged officials to convey the community’s appreciation for the initiative, which drew large participation from residents.

The exercise builds upon the ongoing integration of the Lagos State Single Social Register (LASSR) with the National Identification Number (NIN), which began on April 9, 2025, across all 57 Local Government Areas and LCDAs.

LASSR, a subset of the National Social Register, is a key database used by the government to identify and support poor and vulnerable households in the state.

According to the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, the current update aims to ensure that all eligible households are properly documented and can benefit from various social intervention programmes, thereby improving the equity and effectiveness of welfare distribution in Lagos.