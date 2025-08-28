Poor safety culture negatively impacts workers, Nigerians – WSO warns

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA — The World Safety Organization (WSO) Nigeria, in collaboration with the Safety and Emergency Response Ready (SafERR) Network, has raised alarm over the dangers posed by poor safety culture in Nigeria, warning that workers and citizens are increasingly exposed to risks due to weak practices and enforcement.

In a joint statement signed by Dr. Soji Olalokun, Country Director and Executive Director of WSO Nigeria and SafERR Network, and Dr. Wilson Arikpo, Chief Executive of the SafERR Global Institute (SGI) and Governor General of the SafERR Global Ambassador Network (SGAN), the organizations expressed deep concern over persistent safety lapses in workplaces, homes, and public spaces.

The warning comes ahead of the WSO International Conference and Awards (iNatConf & Awards) 2025, scheduled for September 11–12 in Lagos, with the theme: “Promoting Resilient Occupational, Governance, Risk Management, and Environmental Safety Standards (PROGRESS).”

According to the statement, despite progress in creating safety awareness, cultural attitudes toward safety remain weak, while regulatory enforcement is inadequate. “There’s a need for greater awareness and prioritization of safety in Nigeria, from grassroots to top-level leadership,” the statement read.

The WSO and SafERR highlighted their ongoing initiatives, including advocacy, training, and infrastructure investment, aimed at building a stronger safety culture. “Safety must be a living concept, ingrained in every individual and organization, beyond just the workplace. It must be in our consciousness daily. That is when we can truly achieve effective sustainability across board,” the statement emphasized.

The groups stressed the importance of collaboration with schools, industries, and communities to instill accountability, alongside continuous Health, Safety, Security, Environment, and Sustainability (HSSES) training to build capacity, particularly for workers in high-risk sectors.

During the conference, more than 32 corporate organizations and 31 individuals worldwide will be honored at the World Safety Awards (WoSA) — a prestigious global recognition that celebrates achievements in HSSES and Emergency Response Readiness.

The awards, organizers say, are essential in driving safety culture globally. “What gets measured, gets celebrated. And by extension, what gets celebrated, gets repeated,” the statement noted.

Expected outcomes of the conference include improved workplace safety practices, reduced accidents and injuries, knowledge sharing among professionals, networking opportunities, capacity building, and a broader cultural shift toward safety consciousness.