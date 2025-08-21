‘Poor governance, poverty breeding ground for extremism in North-West’

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kaduna

Experts on peacebuilding and counter-extremism have stressed that insecurity in Nigeria’s North-West will continue unless socio-economic challenges such as poverty, unemployment, and inequality are urgently addressed.

This position was expressed at a one-day media engagement on Promoting PCVE and Stakeholders’ Initiatives in the North-West, held in Kaduna on Thursday. The forum, themed “Amplifying Voices for Peace: Media Partnerships in PCVE and Resilience-Building”, was organised by the Partnership Against Violent Extremism (PAVE) in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), ActionAid Nigeria, and funded by the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF).

Chairman of PAVE’s National Steering Committee, Jaye Gaskiya, noted that extremist groups often gain ground in communities where development gaps are unaddressed.

“Poverty, inequality, limited access to education, and a lack of opportunities create vulnerabilities that can be exploited by extremist groups,” Gaskiya told journalists.

He added that while security measures are important, they must be complemented with broader socio-economic reforms.

“If people cannot access education, jobs, healthcare, or housing, the root causes remain unaddressed,” he said.

Gaskiya explained that the PAVE Network is partnering with governments and communities to design state and local action plans against violent extremism, adding that grassroots leadership and participation are vital to achieving lasting peace.

Also speaking, Yetunde Adegoke, National Coordinator of GCERF in Geneva, said the organisation has supported civil society initiatives in Nigeria since 2016, particularly targeting women and youth.

“Our aim is to strengthen community resilience against extremist recruitment by supporting grassroots interventions that promote education, skills, and inclusion,” she explained.

Adegoke noted that GCERF is expanding its work in North-Central and North-West states, in collaboration with ONSA, to embed community-based solutions within Nigeria’s national framework for preventing violent extremism.

She described the Kaduna meeting as the start of a “new phase” in strengthening media partnerships.

“We want to see dialogue about security and peacebuilding becoming mainstream, not just reports of violent incidents. The media has a critical role in amplifying voices of peace,” she said.

Both speakers underlined the importance of collective action, urging collaboration between government, civil society, and the media to build resilience and restore hope in vulnerable communities.