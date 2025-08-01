Politicians, religious leaders, others need to fight against oppression – Oruche

By Gabriel Ewepu

As several national issues continue to heat up the polity, a retired Director of Information and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Joel Oruche, on Thursday, charged politicians, religious leaders, and Nigerians to fight against all forms of oppression.

Oruche made the call on the sidelines of the presentation of his book titled ‘Where No One is Oppressed? The Challenges of Nation Building in Nigeria’, to mark his 60th birthday and retirement from the Federal Civil Service.

The Book presentation had several serving and retired directors, Director-Generals of various agencies, media personnel, scholars, students, family, and friends in attendance. The book reviewer was Prof. Okey Ikechukwu, mni, FNIPR. The Chief Launcher was Aminu Shuaibu, and the Chairman of the Book Launch was Prof. Charles Nwekeaku.

He said: “One of the challenges we have today in our country is the lack of the rule of law. We do not regard the law; we make laws, and we do not obey them.

“The laws do not guide us. People plant the roots and go away with it, and that is what you call impunity. We must be able to do away with these elements, and that is the only way we can achieve a united Nigeria, ‘Where No one is Oppressed’ and that is my advocacy.”

He also explained why he titled the book ‘Where No One is Oppressed? The Challenges of Nation Building in Nigeria’, which according to him, “We want a society where there is justice, equity, fairness, and a situation where some people are branded as second-class citizens, even if you don’t say it openly but by treatment they are second-class citizens, it does not make sense, and you say, it is a one nation, one destiny, no, if we are going to be one nation, one destiny, all of us must have equal rights, no matter where you come from, your faith, and that is the issue.”

He also lamented that, “In Nigeria today, where you come from determines what you get, and maybe your faith also determines what you get, and this also makes merit.

“We sacrifice merit at the altar of nepotism, ethnicity, and tribalism. We must de-emphasize this and ensure that we work as one nation.

However, he said politics is not his next port of call after exiting the Federal Civil Service, saying, “I am not going to politics because politics in Nigeria is still not refined, such that somebody like me will go into it, but if they call me to serve, I will serve.

“It is so far as right things should be done but I am not going to campaign and make promises I cannot fulfill, all in the name of politics.”

Dr Oruche who officially retired from the Federal Civil Service on the 29th of July, 2025 I retire from the Federal Civil Service expressed joy for God granting him sound health and a successful service to the nation said he holds nobody an apology to make things right or have peace, and also he never was invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, or Independent and Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, for interrogations over fraud and other criminal activities all his over 33 years in the service since 1992 he was officially employed.

Speaking in his expressed in the service he said, “it is been, I would describe it as very tough, and also easy in the sense that I was able to go through the challenges of Civil Service for about 33 years, and came out without blemishes, no queries, serious issues, and reprimands, and also the EFCC didn’t invite me, and I finished well.

“When I joined the Civil Service in 1992, January 30th, it was indeed more of a merit-based Civil Service, but today, what we are seeing is a little bit different.

“When we were young officers, in the early 90s and early 2000s, merit was the emphasis; we were very eager to deliver on our duty. Nowadays, young officers are looking for money; they want money, not performance.

He also added that during his time of service, it was basically commitment and eagerness to perform, unlike some officers currently in the service, “who are not so dedicated as we did at the initial time, and that is a very big challenge.”

Meanwhile , his advice to younger officers, “My advice to younger ones is that they should concentrate on the job. When you do a job well, money will follow. Don’t just emphasize money first, because if you focus on money, you won’t be able to deliver.

“So, young ones should give more of their time to work. We emphasize the benefit that you accrue from the job, get the job done first, and then other things will follow.”

Meanwhile, in a goodwill message, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, noted the commitment and concern of Dr. Oruche on national issues and had written another 19 books, describing his book, presented to mark his retirement from service, as a major milestone.

Idris, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Chinasa Ogbodo, said: “May his (Oruche’s) contribution continue to serve where no man is oppressed.

Earlier, the book reviewer, Prof. Okey Ikechukwu, described the

book as a clarion call to citizens to rise with courage and confront issues concerning Nigeria’s unity and peace.

“This book is a result of someone’s attempt that is it possible to have a Nigeria where no one is oppressed”, Ikechukwu said.

