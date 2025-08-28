Police seal Edo NLC Secretariat as caretaker committee is sworn In

By Ozioruva Aliu

Benin City — Despite calls, including a resolution by the Edo State House of Assembly urging caution, the national leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday inaugurated a caretaker committee to oversee the Edo State chapter of the union pending fresh elections.

The ceremony, initially scheduled to hold at the Adams Oshiomhole Labour House, was moved to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) secretariat on the University of Benin’s Ugbowo campus. It was later relocated again after reports that the venue had been disclosed to some labour leaders.

There was a heavy security presence at UNIBEN’s gate, while the Adams Oshiomhole Labour House was barricaded by armed police officers, with patrol vehicles and an Armoured Personnel Carrier stationed nearby.

At the eventual venue, Professor Monday Igbafen was sworn in as chairman of the caretaker committee by NLC national officials led by Comrade Oluwole Sunday. He charged the new committee to resolve internal disputes and ensure the election of substantive executives. In his remarks, Igbafen pledged to work towards uniting all factions within the Edo NLC.

On Tuesday, the Edo State House of Assembly had passed a resolution asking the NLC to suspend the planned inauguration and continue working with the interim leadership headed by Comrade Bernard Joman Egwakhide.

Some labour leaders from neighbouring states who had gathered at the Labour House for the ceremony expressed disappointment that they were denied entry.

Comrade Augustine Igben of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) said he was surprised at the development.

“I was not allowed entry. There was a lot of security at the Labour House. This is a labour matter, and I believe the issues can be resolved internally,” he said.

Meanwhile, some union members in Edo expressed reservations about the process, noting that they expected more consultation and engagement before the inauguration of a caretaker leadership.