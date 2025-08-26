Police rescue three kidnapped minors, arrest three suspects in Kaduna 

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police Command in Kaduna State said its operatives have rescued three kidnapped minors and nabbed three suspects.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Hassan said, “The kidnapped victims were rescued in Calabar Road by Sabon Layi, Kurmin Mashi, Kaduna North Local Government Area on Tuesday.”

He said on Tuesday, at about 3:00 pm, a distress report was lodged by a father that his three children, Aslam Umar Lukman (14 years), Suleiman Umar Tanko (12 years), and Aliyu Umar Tanko (10 years), were kidnapped on Monday at about 1:345 pm with the kidnappers demanding a ransom of ₦50 million.

He said that upon receiving the report, operatives of the command, through strategic intelligence gathering and tactical communication, lured one of the suspects, Richard Philip, the kingpin, out of their hideout, and he was eventually arrested.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and revealed that he conspired with Ibrahim Ma’aruf (18 years) and Abubakar Sadiq (15 years) to kidnap the children and hide them at his residence.

“Acting on the credible intelligence, the police swiftly stormed the location, arrested the culprits, and rescued all three victims unhurt.

“The rescued children had since been safely reunited with their family by the the Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Muhammad Rabiu, “he said.

Hassan said Rabiu reiterated the command’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property.

He urged parents to be vigilant and assured the public that all forms of criminality would be met with decisive action.

Vanguard News