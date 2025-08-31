Police rescue kidnap victim, arrest suspects, recover arms, cash in Akwa Ibom, Nasarawa

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force has rescued a kidnap victim and arrested three suspects in separate operations in Akwa Ibom and Nasarawa States. Weapons, ammunition, and cash were also recovered during the raids.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed in a statement that the breakthroughs were part of ongoing coordinated efforts to combat violent crimes, including kidnapping, across the country.

On 16th August 2025, operatives attached to Eket Division, working with personnel from Ikot Udota Division and community members in Afia Nsit, Eket, responded to a distress call about a suspected kidnapping attempt along Factory Road. The swift response led to the rescue of a victim identified as Emerson and the arrest of two suspects.

A search of a nearby bush uncovered an uncompleted building where police recovered one AK-47 rifle, one assault rifle, 67 rounds of ammunition, one pump-action shotgun with six live cartridges, six magazines, and a mobile phone believed to have been abandoned by the suspects.

In a related operation in Nasarawa State on 18th August 2025, Garaku Police Division responded to a vehicle crash involving an Opel Vectra near the VIO checkpoint in Angwan Mayo community. The occupants fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. A search of the car revealed one G3 rifle, which was taken into custody. Further checks at the station uncovered one AK-47 rifle, one Type 06 rifle, an additional G3 rifle, three magazines, 57 rounds of ammunition, and ₦6.9 million in cash.

Subsequently, a joint manhunt with the military led to the arrest of one suspect, identified as Mohammed Tahir from Barkin Ladi, Plateau State. Police said investigations are ongoing to track down other fleeing suspects.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, commended the swift actions of the operatives, the synergy with local communities, and the vigilance of citizens. He reiterated the commitment of the Force to sustain efforts to enhance public safety and ensure justice.