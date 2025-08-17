Police rescue kidnap victim, arrest 8 suspects, recover arms in Delta, Kaduna

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force has rescued a kidnapped victim and arrested eight suspected kidnappers in separate operations carried out in Delta and Kaduna States, also recovering assorted firearms and ammunition.

Disclosing this in a statement, Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the coordinated tactical operations mark significant progress in the fight against kidnapping and illegal arms trafficking.

In Kaduna State, operatives of the state police command rescued one Hussaini Ibrahim, who was abducted from Jagindi Tasha Village, Jema’a LGA. The victim was abandoned by his captors in a nearby forest during a police rescue operation.

Follow-up investigations led to the arrest of four suspects: Umar Yusuf Jabiri, Buhari Muhammad (aka General), Ahmadu Nasiru, and Zakari Saleh. Police recovered one AK-47 rifle and two locally fabricated AK-47 rifles from the suspects.

In a related development, operatives intercepted a suspicious waybill from Jos, Plateau State, en route to Gusau, Zamfara State. A thorough search uncovered an AK-47 rifle hidden inside a sack. Investigations led to the arrest of Abdulmumin Sani and Naziru Musa, who had traveled to Gusau to take delivery of the weapon.

Meanwhile, in Delta State, operatives of the CP-Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT), supported by the X-Squad and Buffalo Patrol units, raided a suspected kidnapping hideout along Ibusa Road.

A suspect identified as Chiadiji Collins (aka Smooth), aged 42, allegedly linked to multiple abductions in the Ibusa, Ogwashi-Uku, and Asaba areas, was arrested. A search of his residence in Ewulu Community, Aniocha South LGA, led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle and 40 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition.

Another suspect, Ezechie Andrew, was also arrested and found in possession of two pump-action guns and two live cartridges.

The police said all suspects are assisting with ongoing investigations and will be charged to court upon completion of the case files.

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, commended the officers for their bravery and professionalism, reaffirming the force’s commitment to intelligence-led policing, inter-agency collaboration, and active community engagement.

He urged citizens to remain vigilant and to provide timely information to security agencies to aid the fight against crime.