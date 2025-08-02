Police rescue 6 abducted law students in Benue

The Nigeria Police Force

Makurdi The Benue Police Command, on Friday, said it successfully rescued all the six abducted students of the Nigerian Law School, Yola Campus. The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edet Udeme, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi. Udeme stated that the students were rescued on Friday morning.

According to him, the students, who were travelling from Anambra to Adamawa, were abducted on July 26 on the Joota/Wukari Federal Highway.

“They have been released and reunited with their families this morning, Aug. 1. They were abducted on the Joota/Wukari Federal Highway and were rescued on the High Tension Road, Wukari Taraba,” she added. She further explained that the students were rescued and taken to the Ukum Divisional Police Headquarters, before they were later reunited with their respective families.