By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The Police Service Commission (PSC) has debunked rumours circulating on social media regarding the commencement of recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force for the year 2025, describing such information as false and misleading.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, the Commission clarified that no recruitment process has started, warning the public to disregard any publication suggesting otherwise.

“The stories currently circulating on social media indicating that the exercise has started and inviting applications are misleading and mischievous,” Ani stated.

He emphasised that PSC will follow due process when it is ready to commence the exercise, and official communication will be made through appropriate channels.

“The Commission has not commenced this exercise and will adhere to established procedures and processes. Prospective candidates are advised to wait for official announcements,” the statement said.

Ani also expressed concern over what he described as a persistent attempt to defraud the public, especially during periods leading up to recruitment.

“The Commission frowns at this consistent attempt to fraudulently confuse the public each time there are preparations for recruitment.”

He urged relevant security agencies to track down those behind the false recruitment alerts, warning that such fraudulent activities undermine the integrity of the process.

“The fraudsters are warned to stay off the Commission’s programmes. They will be fished out and sanctioned according to the law.”

The PSC reiterated its commitment to conducting recruitment exercises that are transparent, credible, and compliant with established rules and regulations.