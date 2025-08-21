Police raid black spots in Abuja, arrest 116 suspects, charge 27 to court

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — In a sustained effort to rid the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of illicit drugs and related crimes, operatives of the Anti-Narcotics Section of the FCT Police Command have carried out coordinated raids across identified black spots in Abuja.

The operation, which began on August 1, 2025, covered several areas including Asokoro, Trademore, Mapape, Kurudu, Kubwa, Gwarimpa, Jikwoyi, Utako, Life Camp, Zuba, and Karshi.

Spokesperson of the Command, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed on Thursday that the raids led to the arrest of 116 suspects and the recovery of various illicit substances, hard drugs, and dried leaves suspected to be cannabis.

She explained that after thorough screening, 89 suspects were released, while 27 were charged to court for public nuisance and possession of illicit drugs and substances.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ajao S. Adewale, commended the operatives for their efforts and reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to ensuring a safe and drug-free capital city.

He urged residents to remain law-abiding, shun drug abuse and trafficking, and support ongoing security operations across the FCT.