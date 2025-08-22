Police probe robbery of N40m jewellery from Ikeja businessman Obama

Hundeyin

By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that an investigation is ongoing into the armed robbery attack on an Ikeja businessman, identified as Gbenga Obama, who was dispossessed of jewellery reportedly worth about N40 million.

The incident, which occurred on Allen Avenue, Ikeja, on Monday, saw the victim and some friends standing outside his office when a lone gunman struck.

According to CCTV footage obtained by police operatives, the suspect, dressed in a black face cap, long-sleeved shirt, and black jeans, approached the group, fired three gunshots at the businessman, and demanded valuables before carting away gold chains and bracelets. He thereafter escaped on a waiting motorcycle.

The victim, who sustained injuries from the gunshots, is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

When contacted, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, said the matter has been reported and investigations are ongoing to apprehend the suspect.

He said: “Yes, we are aware of the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and we assure Lagosians that justice will be served. No one was injured in the process of the robbery.”