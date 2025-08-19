Police probe alleged extortion by inspector, recover N4m for victim

By Efe Onodjae

The Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos, has commenced disciplinary action against one of its officers, an Inspector, over allegations of extortion and human rights violations.

This followed a petition posted on social media accusing the officer of misconduct.

In a swift response, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of FCID Annex, Lagos, Margaret Ochalla, directed the CP X-Squad to investigate the matter.

The probe led to the arrest of both the Inspector and a Point of Sale (POS) agent said to have been involved in the transaction.

During interrogation, the Inspector reportedly admitted that the complainant had earlier been arrested following reports from residents who accused him of terrorizing the community. The suspect, police sources said, later confessed to engaging in identity theft, with evidence tendered during questioning. He was subsequently granted bail pending further investigation.

The POS operator, on her part, confessed that the petitioner approached her for N4 million cash, which she released to him. She further disclosed that the complainant later returned and deposited the same amount with her without explanation.

AIG Ochalla confirmed that the money had been fully recovered and returned to the petitioner, stressing that the Inspector is currently facing an Orderly Room Trial.

Reiterating the Force’s commitment to professionalism and accountability, the AIG urged members of the public to continue to report cases of misconduct through approved channels, assuring that erring officers would not go unpunished.

Police Public Relations Officer for FCID Annex, ASP Mayegun Aminat, who issued a statement on the development, maintained that the Nigeria Police Force has zero tolerance for corruption and is determined to deliver justice without compromise.