Police present N52m cheques to fallen officers’ families in Kogi

The Police Command in Kogi on Thursday, presented cheques worth over N52 million to 27 families of police officers who died in active service.

DCP Baba Mallam- Alhaji, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Administration, presented the cheques to the families on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, at the Command Headquarters Lokoja.

He said that gesture was part of the Group Life Assurance Scheme and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Family Welfare Scheme, aimed at improving the welfare of families of officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“The total sum of N52,885,344.83 has been disbursed to the beneficiaries.

“The gesture reflects the commitment of the Inspector- General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to the welfare of police personnel and their families.

“It is a testament to the sacrifices of the fallen officers and the command’s commitment to supporting their families.

“The presentation of cheques is part of the Nigeria Police Force’s efforts to improve the welfare of personnel and their families,” he said.

Dantawaye reaffirmed the commitment of the I-G to supporting families of serving officers and those who died in active service, by ensuring that their sacrifices were not forgotten.

He urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the funds to support the upkeep and future of their households.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Ikanni Mark, expressed gratitude to the I-G for the financial support.

He noted that it would go a long way in cushioning the effect of the loss of their loved ones.