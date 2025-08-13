Police officers condemn targeted attacks on female colleagues over promotion

Baju

…Want withdrawal of Malicious Publications

By Kingsley Omonobi

Female officers of the Nigeria Police Force have expressed deep shock and strong disappointment over what they described as ‘recent unwarranted attacks” on female police officers who were recently promoted by the Police Service Commission, following the recommendation of the Inspector-General of Police.

This was contained in a statement signed by AIG Aishatu Abubakar Baju, the Force Gender Advisor to the Inspector-General of Police on Wednesday.

The statement reads, ‘It is particularly disturbing that these malicious statements, led by Mr. Omoyele Sowore and his associates, singled out female officers for criticism, while their male counterparts promoted under the same process and criteria were left unscathed.

“Female police officers are integral to the maintenance of law and order, and as dedicated public servants as well as mothers, sisters, and wives, they deserve the utmost respect and dignity.

“Promotions in the Nigeria Police Force are earned strictly on merit, whether through years of exemplary service or exceptional performance.

“Women who meet these standards are equally entitled to recognition and career advancement as their male colleagues.

“The insinuation that female officers’ promotions are unmerited or based on gender bias is not only unfounded but also reflects deep-seated misogyny.

“Such remarks undermine the sacrifices, professionalism, and hard work of women in uniform who risk their lives daily in service to our nation.

“We therefore demand the immediate retraction of these derogatory statements and a formal public apology to the women of the Nigeria Police Force.

“We reaffirm that no amount of intimidation or smear campaigns will deter us from discharging our duties with the highest level of professionalism, integrity, and commitment to national security.”