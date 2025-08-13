Police officers applaud Uzo-Uwani LG chairman on security, infrastructure

…Pass vote of confidence in Ezugwu, laud his dedication to rural transformation

…Council boss pledges more development, announces plans to renovate secretariat

By Emma Nnadozie

UZO-UWANI, ENUGU — A formidable socio-cultural group, the Uzo-Uwani Police Association (UPA), alongside other community-based organizations, has commended the Executive Chairman of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, Hon. Barr. Chijioke Ezugwu, for his exceptional contributions to security and infrastructural development across the LGA.

The group, led by its Chairman, Mr. Elijah Dozie, paid a courtesy visit to Hon. Ezugwu at his country home in Amidi Nkpologu on Sunday, August 11, 2025.

In their goodwill messages, Mr. Dozie and former UPA Chairman, Dr. Paul Obodo, praised the Chairman for his proactive approach to security, especially the grading and clearing of rural roads, which they said had significantly reduced insecurity in the area.

“Your commitment to rural transformation is unprecedented. We are proud of your efforts, and for the first time in a long while, Uzo-Uwani is experiencing true governance,” said Mr. Dozie.

The UPA also passed a vote of confidence in the Council Chairman, citing his empowerment of over 450 youths and inclusion of many others in his administration.

“Though we are apolitical, we see and hear your good works. Your second term is assured,” Dozie added, expressing appreciation to the Governor of Enugu State for giving the people of Uzo-Uwani the opportunity to witness such progress.

Other members of the UPA delegation included Vice Chairman Mr. Anthony Ezugwu, Ajogwu Ambrose, Aka Arinze, Okoro Stella, Ojike Simeon, Kingsley Okafor, Ajogwu Benjamin, and Akogwu Emmanuel, who seconded the motion for the vote of confidence.

Other groups that visited the Chairman included the Nkpologu Welfare Association (Adani Branch), Uvuru Timber Union, and others. Speaking on behalf of one of the groups, Chief Simon Ogbonna Nnadozie (Okwe 1 of Adani), also commended Hon. Ezugwu for his impactful governance since assuming office.

In his response, Chairman Ezugwu thanked the groups for their visit and pledged to remain committed to the development of the local government.

“We appreciate your visit. We will continue to do more for our people. I remain grateful to His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State, for his proactive stance on security issues in our LGA and his unwavering support,” Ezugwu said.

He further announced that his administration would soon commence a comprehensive renovation of the local government secretariat.

Present at the event were several top officials and stakeholders including the First Lady, Mrs. Chijioke Evelyn Kelechi; Chief of Staff, Hon. Engr. Emeka Orokoh; Senior Political Adviser, Hon. Felix Ozota; Chairman, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Uzo-Uwani Chapter, Chief Benedict Ezugwu; Senior Media Adviser, Chief Kingsley Onyeji; and Hon. Raymond Chigbo, among others.