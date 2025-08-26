Police officer assaulted, robbed in Rivers – Spokesperson

Grace Iringe-Koko

The Police Command in Rivers has confirmed the alleged assault and robbery of a serving police officer by a group of youths in Nkpolu community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

A viral video showed a mob of youths physically assaulting Insp. Joshua Nyian after accusing him of taking banned substances within their community.

SP Grace Iringe-Koko, spokesperson for the command, told journalists in Port Harcourt on Tuesday that the incident occurred on Aug. 24 at about 10:20 a.m.

She stated that the officer, attached to Woji Division, was returning from duty when the Nkpolu youth President, the Community Chairman, and about 20 other youths accosted him.

According to Iringe-Koko, Nyian was returning from duty and had stopped to visit a female acquaintance who was reportedly pregnant for him when the incident occurred.

“The youths reportedly beat him up, dragged him to the main road, and seized his police identity card and mobile phone.

“The mob further recorded him on video and forcefully collected N78,000 from him,” she said.

Iringe-Koko stated that in his report, Nyian alleged the attack may have been prompted by personal grievances, claiming the Youth President had previously made advances towards his girlfriend.

She said that following the report, the officer’s statement was voluntarily recorded, and a medical form was issued for treatment.

She added that efforts were ongoing to identify and bring those responsible for the assault for questioning and investigation.

“The command urges community leaders to caution their youths against taking the law into their own hands, as the command remains committed to ensuring justice and maintaining public order,” she cautioned.

Iringe-Koko assured the public that justice would be served in the matter. (NAN)