Police nab two over alleged employment scam in Cross River

…Over 800 Ghost workers uncovered – LGScC Chairman

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

Two persons have been apprehended by the Police in Cross River State following their alleged involvement in an employment scam during the ongoing recruitment exercise by the Local Government Service Commission.

Vanguard gathered that they were arrested by the police over their alleged role in a job racketeering syndicate that scammed unsuspecting applicants of their hard-earned money, offering them fake employment letters with forged signatures in return.

Briefing journalists in Calabar on Tuesday, the Chairman of the Commission, Hon. Darlington Eyo, said they were aware that some job seekers had been defrauded by the syndicate, prompting the Commission to launch an investigation through a special committee.

According to him, a few days ago two suspects were apprehended by the police. One of them had already been charged to court and the matter is slated for hearing on the 8th of September, while the second suspect remains in police custody as investigations continue.

The Chairman revealed that the employment exercise, which has now been concluded, should not be seen as an avenue for corruption. He cautioned applicants against paying money to anyone in the name of securing a job.

“We are aware that some unsuspecting victims paid as high as 700,000 naira, while others parted with between 500,000 and 600,000 naira. The people behind this act are not only wicked but devilish because they are feeding on the desperation of job seekers to defraud them.

“I want to use this medium to appeal to those who may have fallen victim to these scammers to come forward and reveal their sources instead of dying in silence.

“We are not collecting a kobo for employment. The openings are purely based on merit, not on payment. We are going after those behind these nefarious activities, and we will surely get more of them,” he assured.

Hon. Eyo further disclosed that the Commission had successfully filled over 4,000 positions and carried out staff audits on more than 3,000 persons, adding that no fewer than 800 ghost workers had been flushed out of the system.