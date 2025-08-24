Police kill two kidnappers, recover AK-47, ammunition in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of two suspected kidnappers during a gun battle with security forces along the Tungargiwa-Saminaka road on Sunday.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, the police received credible intelligence about a gang of armed bandits planning to ambush and kidnap commuters along the route. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, launched a tactical operation in the forest area.

The operatives engaged the criminals in a fierce exchange of gunfire, during which two of the suspected bandits were shot dead. Several others reportedly fled with gunshot wounds, abandoning an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, and a cache of live ammunition at the scene.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Bello M. Sani, commended the swift response and bravery of the security personnel, noting that ongoing aggressive patrols in Shanga Local Government Area and surrounding communities have been effective in curbing criminal activities.

He expressed gratitude to residents for their timely and reliable information, urging them to remain vigilant and continue supporting the police with credible intelligence.

CP Sani reaffirmed the command’s commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of the people of Kebbi State, assuring that the police will remain proactive in the fight against crime.