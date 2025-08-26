Police, hunters rescue kidnap victim in Adamawa

The Police Command in Adamawa, in collaboration with hunters, rescued a 28-year-old man abducted by suspected kidnappers in Gurin, Fufore Local Government Area, in a joint operation, leaving the victim unharmed.

The rescue operation took place on Monday after security forces received credible intelligence about the location of the kidnappers` hideout in a mountainous area of Gombi.

SP Suleiman Nguroje, the command’s spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Yola.

He said that the success was recorded on Monday in a joint coordinated operation in the mountainous site of Gombi Local Government Area of the state.

Acting on credible intelligence, a combined team of Police operatives attached to Gombi Divisional police Headquarters and Professional Hunters of Gombi, stormed a suspected kidnappers’ hideout.

“On sighting the team, the Kidnapers opened fire, which led to a gun duel.

“Sensing the superior firepower of the Police, the kidnappers fled, abandoning their victim, Isah Adamu, a resident of Gurin town in Fufore LGA,’’ he said.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) Dankombo Morris, commended the officers involved in the operation and assured members of the public that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

He directed the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command to take over the case and ensure a discreet investigation into the incident.

According to him, the command remains resolute and committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents of the state.