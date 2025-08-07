Police discover explosives, recover arms in Kaduna scavenger facility

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Police Command has uncovered a cache of military-grade explosives and assorted ammunition at a scavenger’s facility in the Kudandan Industrial Area of Kaduna South Local Government Area.

The discovery, made on August 2, 2025, followed credible intelligence indicating the presence of suspicious items suspected to be unexploded ordnances (UXOs).

According to a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, the materials were found in a batch of waste recently transported from Borno State, a region still grappling with insurgency-related activities.

A specialised team from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit, led by its commander, was immediately deployed to the location. Upon inspection, the team confirmed the items to be unexploded military-grade ordnance bombs.

“The EOD team swiftly evacuated the dangerous devices to a secure location for safe demolition in accordance with established safety protocols,” the statement read.

In addition to the explosives, the operatives also recovered the following items:

One locally fabricated revolver pistol loaded with six rounds, fifteen rounds of 7.2 mm live ammunition, three live cartridges and other assorted ammunition.

Following the operation, the Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Muhammad, ordered the immediate sealing of the premises to allow for a comprehensive sweep by the EOD unit, ensuring no additional explosive devices remain at the site.

CP Muhammad reiterated the Command’s commitment to the protection of lives and property and urged residents to continue supplying timely and useful information to security agencies. He also issued a stern warning to scavenger companies and depots across the state to cease accepting consignments originating from crisis-prone areas, particularly the Northeast.

“All area commanders and divisional police officers (DPOs) have been directed to enforce this directive strictly and arrest any violators,” he warned.

The Command called on members of the public to remain vigilant and cooperative as efforts to rid the state of criminal elements and dangerous materials continue.