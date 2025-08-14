Police detain two suspected cultists in Lagos, recover pistol

The Nigeria Police Force

Operatives of the Police Command in Lagos State have detained two suspected cultists for alleged unlawful possession of a pistol.

This is contained in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Thursday.

Hundeyin said the suspects, aged 34 and 35, were apprehended at Alaba-Rago in the Ojo area of the state.

“On July 11, upon credible intelligence, operatives of the command swung into action and apprehended the suspects.

“One semiautomatic pistol was recovered from them.

“Investigation also revealed that the suspects are members of a cult group,” the spokesperson said.

According to the image maker, the suspects are now assisting the police with useful information to apprehend other members of their alleged cult group and to recover more weapons. (NAN)