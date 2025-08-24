Police detain four suspected drug dealers in A’Ibom

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom says it has detained for prosecution four suspected illicit drug dealers in Uyo.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo on Sunday.

John said the Operatives of the command, based on credible information, conducted a series of raids on several suspected illicit drug black spots with Uyo at approximately 10 p.m. on Aug. 18.

John stated that the coordinated operation resulted in the arrest of four male suspects in Uyo.

​The command’s spokesperson said that a large quantity of suspected illicit drugs and substances suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered.

​John said that investigations were ongoing.

Vanguard News