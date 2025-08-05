Police deny reports of mass rape at Nasarawa varsity

The Nigeria Police Force

Nasarawa State Police Command has dismissed reports alleging that over 30 female students of the Federal University, Lafia, were raped during a recent bandit attack.

Reacting on Tuesday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel, described the claim as false, saying that investigations conducted by the police found no evidence to support it.

“That report is false. Bandits entered into the school and raped over 30 female students? Our findings show that the report is not true,” Nansel said.

He explained that the police had reached out to the university’s Chief Security Officer, information officer, and some students, none of whom confirmed the alleged incident.

“We also got across to the Chief Security Officer of the institution, and the information officer of the school, they said there was no reported incident of such. We spoke with some students they said nothing of such happened. If it truly happened, the students would be vocal about it,” he said.

Nansel acknowledged that there was indeed a robbery incident on July 27 in the student village area, but stressed that no cases of sexual assault were reported.

“However, on July 27, we received a report of robbery in the student village area. One cellphone, a power bank, and a handbag belonging to a student named Jennifer were stolen. One male student was also injured while trying to escape. There was no report of rape. That was the report we had. Over 30 female students raped? Haba! If there was, there’s no need to hide it; we are not the cause,” he said.