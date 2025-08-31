Police confirm beheading of man over land dispute in Ebonyi

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police Command in Ebonyi has confirmed the beheading of a middle-aged man, Dick Nnachi, in Oso-Edda, located in Edda Local Government Area (LGA)of the state.

The incident was confirmed on Sunday by the command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Joshua Ukandu, in a statement to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN reports that the Oso-Edda and Amasiri communities in Afikpo LGA have been engaged in a long-standing communal conflict over land ownership.

DSP Ukandu condemned the Thursday killing, describing it as “wicked and inhumane.

“We are aware of the incident and our men have been deployed to the disputed area,” he said.

“An investigation is ongoing to determine the root cause and bring those responsible to justice.”

Ukandu assured residents that efforts were underway to restore peace and prevent further escalation of violence in the region.

“I remember the state Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has declared the area a buffer zone.

“My advice to the warring communities is to avoid the areas that have been declared buffer zone by security agencies and government,” Ukandu added.