Police bust notorious kidnap kingpins, armed gangs in Nasarawa

…Recover weapons, NSCDC uniforms

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command has recorded a major breakthrough in its fight against violent crime with the arrest of some of the most feared kidnap and armed robbery kingpins operating in the state.

In a statement released on Sunday by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ramhan Nansel, the police confirmed that operatives attached to the Doma Division successfully apprehended a notorious kidnap kingpin, Mohammed Bammi, popularly known as “Zomo”, from Yelwa village. Zomo is said to be responsible for a series of abductions and robberies in Doma Local Government Area and its environs.

According to the statement, the suspect had narrowly escaped arrest last month when some of his gang members were captured. However, during a clearance operation at Doka forest, he was finally apprehended after attempting to attack officers with a knife. He was swiftly subdued and taken into custody.

Further investigations led officers to the gang’s hideout in Alagye village, where several weapons and items were recovered, including: One pump-action rifle (Breech No. P331551), One locally made AK-47 rifle with magazine, Two live rounds of ammunition, Five cartridges, One knife and a rope, Two Tecno mobile phones and A pair of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) uniforms.

In a separate sting operation based on credible intelligence, undercover operatives attached to the Awe Area Command raided Gidan Taku village, Wuse Chiefdom, Awe LGA, and arrested five members of a suspected 10-man kidnapping syndicate.

The suspects were identified as: Michael Ato, Richard Ato, Alom Bernard, Hangior Ato and Jacob Hunde a.k.a. Okocha.

The gang reportedly orchestrated the abduction of one Blessing John of Gidan Makaranta village, Wuse. Police investigations further revealed that in April 2024, the same group had kidnapped the victim’s husband, John Ada Kuje, and collected ransom for his release.

Items recovered from the suspects included: Two locally fabricated AK-47 rifles, and One live round of ammunition

The Commissioner of Police praised the bravery and professionalism of the officers involved in the operations and urged them to maintain pressure on criminal elements until Nasarawa State is free of kidnappers and armed robbers.

All suspects have been transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit for further investigation and prosecution.