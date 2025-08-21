Police assures Olubadan-designate, Ladoja, of adequate security ahead of installation

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, CP Femi Haruna, has assured of adequate security in Ibadan ahead of the Sept. 26 installation ceremony of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja.

Haruna gave the assurance when he paid the Olubadan designate, Oba Ladoja, a courtesy visit at his Bodija residence in Ibadan.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Adewale Osifeso, in a statement issued in Ibadan, said that the CP, also on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Dr Kayode Egbetokun, congratulated Ladoja.

Haruna quoted Egbetokun as expressing his best wishes to the new Olubadan and support for the traditional institution.

Osifeso also said that the Commissioner of Police emphasised the significance of the installation ceremony, expected to attract dignitaries from within Nigeria and internationally.

“In line with the importance of the occasion, CP Haruna assured the Olubadan-designate of comprehensive security arrangements ahead of the historic event,” the command’s spokesman said.

He urged residents of the state to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police. (NAN)