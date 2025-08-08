Police arrest two notorious gunrunners, recover motorcycles, arms in Kaduna

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police Command in Kaduna State said its operatives have nabbed two suspected notorious gunrunners, recovered arms and four motorcycles in the state.

The Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Friday in Kaduna.

Hassan said, “On August. 5, at about 2:00 pm following credible intelligence reports about the activities of suspected gun runners, operatives of the Command from Ikara Division stormed Kurmin Kogi village Area and successfully arrested two suspects namely Isah Bello and Sa’idu Haruna, both residents of Damdami village, Richifa Ward, Soba LGA.”

He said the suspects further led detectives to their hideout, located in a bushy area where four locally made guns were recovered.

According to him, during the course of the operation, one of the suspects, Isah Bello, attempted to evade arrest and, in the process, assaulted an Inspector of Police, causing injury to the officer’s face.

“The injured officer is currently receiving medical attention and is responding to treatment,” he said.

He also disclosed that on August 7, acting on credible intelligence regarding the activities of a gang known for snatching motorcycles and selling them in local markets, Police detectives from the Dan Magaji division apprehended one Shamsudeen Haruna of Galadimawa, Giwa Local Government Area.

“The suspect was arrested while attempting to dispose of the stolen motorcycles, and upon investigation, four motorcycles were recovered from him,” Hassan said.

Hassan added that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime.

“The suspect belonged to the notorious syndicate that had been terrorizing Zaria, Giwa and its environs, efforts is been intensified to get the other fleeing members arrested, “he said.

He said further investigation led to the arrest of the suspected receiver of the stolen motorcycles, who is currently assisting the police with ongoing inquiries and recoveries.

Hassan said the Commissioner of Police (CP), Muhammad Rabiu, commended the gallantry exhibited by the operatives involved and reiterated the Command’s resolve to rid the state of criminal elements.

He also warned the leadership of market associations to be vigilant about the activities of their members, as anyone caught receiving stolen motorcycles will face the full wrath of the law.

The CP warned criminals to stay away from Kaduna or else they would soon be arrested. The command will continue its proactive policing in collaboration with members of the public, in synergy with the military, DSS and other paramilitary agencies.

” We appreciate the guidance and unwavering support from IGP Kayode Egbetekun.

“The command always enjoyed the Logistics support, encouragement and guidance from Gov. Uba Sani .

“The Cp encourages the officers and men of the command to be hardworking to ensure peace and security for the entire state, ” Hassan said.

Vanguard News