Police arrest suspected IPOB member in Anambra

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police command in Anambra has detained a suspected armed robber, believed to be a member of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in the state.

The suspect was arrested at Umuazu village, Nise, in Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Awka.

“Operatives of the Anambra Police Command’s Special Anti-Cultism Squad, Enugwu-Ukwu, in the early hours of Aug. 10, arrested one Charles Chinonso, aged 32.

“He is a suspected armed robber and member of a separatist group. A vehicle earlier reported stolen in Imo was recovered.

“The recovery took place at Umuazu village, Nise, in Awka South LGA,” Ikenga said.

He explained that the arrest followed a complaint by a victim, who reported the vehicle was snatched at the World Bank Housing Area, Owerri West LGA, Imo.

According to him, acting on credible technological intelligence, police operatives traced the vehicle’s location and effected the arrest.

The Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, assured the public that the command would liaise with the police command in Imo to ensure the suspect and vehicle are processed under extant legal procedures.