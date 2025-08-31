Police arrest seven-man robbery syndicate terrorising Katsina metropolis

The Nigeria Police Force

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested seven suspected armed robbers, recovering a cache of dangerous weapons and effectively dismantling a syndicate allegedly responsible for a wave of thefts and shop break-ins across the Katsina metropolis.

The arrests followed a reported break-in at a shop located behind the Katsina Central Market. Detectives from the Sabon Gari Division launched an investigation that led them to a hideout in the Shararrar Pipe Quarters, where the suspects were apprehended.

Police spokesperson DSP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu identified the arrested individuals as:

Abubakar Dayyabu (19), also known as Antu, Abdulrahman Danjuma (25), also known as Aguero, Dahiru Nuhu (21), also known as Tsoho, and Muh’d Yahaya (21), also known as Lucas. The remaining are: Abubakar Idris (20), also known as Makale, Bello Babale (34), also known as Na Ande and Shafi’i Lawal (20), also known as Dan Fefe.

Upon searching the hideout, officers recovered two cutlasses, two sharp knives, two clubs, an iron bar, and a black beret, DSP Sadiq said.

The Police PPRO also confirmed that the suspects will be charged in court once the ongoing investigation is complete. He affirmed the command commitment to continue the fight against crime and criminality throughout the state.

