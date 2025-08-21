Police arrest quack doctor over A’Ibom fatal abortion

The Nigeria Police Force

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO – POLICE in Akwa Ibom State have arrested a community health practitioner masquerading as a medical doctor, Sunday Okon Akpan, for allegedly killing a 35-year-old woman in a crooked abortion.

Self-identified Dr. Akpan, with no proof as a licensed medical doctor or a nurse, owns and operates Full Life Medical Centre in Ikot Obio Odong, Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area (LGA).

DSP Timfon John, Police Public Relations Officer, Akwa Ibom Command, in a statement Thursday on the tragedy said, “Tuesday, 19 August, at 0930 hours, a man was arrested on suspicion of conducting an illegal abortion that resulted in death of a 35-year-old woman.

“The arrest followed a report by a woman (name withheld) who alleged her daughter, Blessing Sunday Etim, had gone to work at the Full Life Medical Centre.

“According to a co-tenant, the victim’s employer who identified self as Dr. Sunday Okon Akpan, attempted to secretly enter the deceased’s room to dump her body. When confronted, he dropped the corpse and fled the scene.”

John added that, “Upon arrival, detectives observed a premature fetus exiting the victim’s private part. Subsequent investigation led to arrest of Akpan, a resident of Afaha Offiong, Nsit Ibom LGA.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim died from a suspected illegal abortion performed by the accused.

“Further inquiries exposed that the suspect who owns and operates the Full Life Medical Centre is not a licensed medical doctor or a nurse, but rather a community health practitioner.

“It is believed that he used the facility to perform illegal medical services and abortions. The health center had since been deserted.

“Body of the deceased has been deposited at a morgue for an autopsy. Investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.”