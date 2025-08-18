Police arrest kidnap suspect after accident in Nasarawa, recover N6.9m

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police Command in Nasarawa State has arrested a suspected kidnapper and recovered N6.9 million following a lone car crash in Garaku, Kokona Local Government Area.

The police also recovered sophisticated firearms and live ammunition.

SP Ramhan Nansel, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Lafia.

Nansel stated that the incident occurred at approximately 9:00 a.m. on Monday, when operatives of the Garaku Police Division received a distress call from the Angwan Mayo community regarding a lone crash.

The crash involved an Opel Vectra vehicle with registration number Plateau BLD 566 ST, near the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) checkpoint.

According to Nansel, two occupants of the vehicle fled the scene immediately after the accident, but a vigilant VIO officer recovered a G3 rifle and some cash from the car before handing them over to the police.

He said that the vehicle was later towed to the police station, where a thorough search led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, one Type 06 rifle, one G3 rifle, three magazines, 57 rounds of live ammunition and N6.9 million cash.

“Following the discovery, the police, in collaboration with the military, launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspects, leading to the arrest of one Mohammed Tahir of Barkin Ladi, Plateau State.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of a seven-man kidnap gang responsible for the abduction of a lawyer in Nyanya, Abuja, where ransom was collected.

“He further revealed that he and another accomplice were en route to Jos to share the proceeds of the crime before the accident occurred,” the police spokesman added.

He said that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects, while the arrested suspect and recovered exhibits had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Lafia, on the directive of the Commissioner of Police (CP ) Shettima Jauro-Mohammed.

The police spokesperson, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, reassured the public of the police’s unwavering commitment to working with sister security agencies to rid the state and its environs of crime and criminality.

He commended members of the public for their vigilance and urged that the collaboration and support be sustained.

Vanguard News