Police arrest commercial driver with fake naira notes in Oyo

By Adeola Badru

A commercial driver has been arrested by the police for transporting counterfeit N1,000 notes on the Ibadan-Lagos Expressway, following a routine stop-and-search operation.

The suspect, who goes by the name Akande, was driving a green Toyota Sienna (registration number Lagos FKJ 443 YG) when he was stopped by the Federal Highway Patrol team near the Guru Maharaj area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Officers grew suspicious when Akande appeared unusually nervous during the inspection.

A detailed search of the vehicle, which was en route to Osogbo, led to the discovery of bundles of counterfeit currency hidden inside a plastic parcel.

The notes, amounting to approximately N1 million, were carefully wrapped and secured with tape.

The counterfeit N1,000 notes bore three distinct serial numbers: 235923, 235922, and 235921, representing N500,000, N300,000, and N200,000, respectively.

During interrogation, Akande admitted to being a courier tasked with delivering the fake money.

He revealed that he had received the parcel from an unnamed individual in Ojota, Lagos, and was instructed to transport it to Osogbo.

He, however, claimed to have no information on the recipient’s identity or contact details, adding that he had been told the package contained body cream, not money.

The police assured the public that they will continue to intensify efforts to combat counterfeit currency operations, which pose a serious threat to the country’s financial stability.

The Oyo State Police Command also urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to help prevent financial crimes in the region.